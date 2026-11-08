Iqbal’s Philosophy: The Only Path to Building a Dignified Nation

November 9, Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s birth anniversary, is an occasion to remember the poet-philosopher, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on how far Pakistan has progressed towards the ideals he envisioned. His poetry and philosophy awakened political consciousness among the Muslims of the subcontinent and inspired them to pursue freedom, dignity and self-determination. More than a poet, Iqbal was a philosopher and visionary who called on Muslims to rediscover their identity, acquire knowledge and take responsibility for shaping their collective destiny.

At the heart of Iqbal’s philosophy lies the concept of Khudi, or selfhood. It represents self-respect, inner strength and awareness of one’s potential, not pride or arrogance. Iqbal believed that individuals could overcome feelings of inferiority and challenge oppression through faith, knowledge and determination. His famous verse captures this philosophy:

Khudi ko kar buland itna ke har taqdeer se pehle

Khuda bande se khud poochhe, bata teri raza kya hai

(Raise your selfhood so high that, before every decree of fate, God Himself asks you: “Tell me, what is your wish?”)

Building on Khudi, Iqbal presented the ideal of the Mard-e-Momin, a person distinguished by strong faith, sound character, moral integrity and firm resolve. Such a person uses their abilities not merely for self-interest but for the welfare of society. For Iqbal, faith had to be reflected in honesty, justice, service and responsible conduct.

Iqbal placed particular hope in young people, using the Shaheen, or falcon, as a symbol of ambition, courage and independence. He encouraged the youth to reject complacency, pursue higher goals and face challenges with confidence. Pakistan’s younger generation must embrace this spirit through discipline, leadership, professional skills and a commitment to national progress.

Knowledge, scientific inquiry and education were equally important to Iqbal’s vision. He wanted Muslims to move beyond the achievements of their past and contribute to science, technology and human civilisation. He believed education should develop both intellectual ability and moral character. Pakistan must therefore invest in quality education, technical training, research and innovation to produce skilled, responsible citizens capable of addressing national challenges.

Iqbal also regarded purposeful action as essential to individual and national progress. He believed difficulties should be overcome through determination rather than passive complaint. For Pakistan, this means turning national aspirations into practical achievements through responsible governance, effective institutions, productive citizens and the consistent implementation of sound policies.

His political thought occupies an important place in the history of the subcontinent. In his presidential address at the All-India Muslim League’s Allahabad session in 1930, Iqbal set out a vision of consolidating the Muslim-majority provinces of north-western India into a single political unit with substantial autonomy. This idea strengthened Muslim political consciousness and provided an important intellectual foundation for the Pakistan Movement. He envisaged a society guided by justice, equality and concern for the disadvantaged.

Economic justice was another significant dimension of his philosophy. Iqbal opposed exploitation and expressed concern for workers and farmers who were denied the fruits of their labour. His famous verse reflects this concern:

Jis khet se dehqan ko mayassar nahin rozi

Us khet ke har khosha-e-gandum ko jala do

(Burn every ear of wheat in the field that does not give the farmer his daily bread.)

This message remains relevant in Pakistan, where agricultural workers, labourers and low-income communities continue to face economic hardship. His vision calls for fair opportunities, the dignity of labour and an equitable distribution of resources.

Today, Pakistan faces challenges that make Iqbal’s message particularly significant. National self-reliance requires investment in education, research, technology and employment, alongside higher agricultural and industrial productivity. The country also needs honest leadership, institutional accountability, economic discipline and the effective use of national resources. Unity must be strengthened through tolerance, mutual respect and equal opportunities, rather than allowing provincial, linguistic and sectarian differences to divide society.

The real significance of commemorating Iqbal’s birth anniversary lies not in reciting his poetry or organising ceremonies alone, but in practising his ideals. His philosophy offers a path from individual self-respect to intellectual advancement, social responsibility and national self-reliance. The greatest tribute to Iqbal would be to build a Pakistan that reflects the knowledge, integrity, justice and national dignity he envisioned.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.