SP Saleem Chughtai Retires After 30 Years in Punjab Police Legal Wing

The officer joined as Inspector Legal in 1996 and retired as AIG Legal; IG Abdul Kareem calls retired officers a valuable asset to the force.

LAHORE: Superintendent of Police Saleem Chughtai retired from Punjab Police on Saturday after 30 years of service, a career that began and ended in its legal wing, and was given a farewell at the Central Police Office in Lahore.

Inspector General of Police Abdul Kareem presented Chughtai with an honorary shield, gifts and flowers at a ceremony attended by additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs and other senior officers.

Chughtai joined the department as Inspector Legal in 1996 and held a range of posts before his final assignment as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Legal, a police spokesperson said.

The legal branch advises the force on prosecutions, departmental proceedings and the thousands of court cases in which the police are a party, from writ petitions in the Lahore High Court to service matters. Officers in the legal cadre seldom make headlines, but their work affects how cases against suspects and officers hold up in court.

The IG said Chughtai had performed well professionally in each of his postings and that his three decades of service were commendable. Retired officers and officials were a valuable asset to Punjab Police, he said.

Kareem has made welfare of serving and retired personnel a regular theme, recently ordering immediate relief for police families and approving medical aid for 23 police personnel.

Chughtai thanked the IG and senior officers for the honour and the farewell.