IGP Punjab Abdul Kareem Orders Immediate Relief for Police Families

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Abdul Kareem met police employees and their family members at the Central Police Office on Monday, hearing their complaints in person and issuing directions to the concerned officers for immediate relief, according to an official statement issued by the Central Police Office.

According to details shared by the CPO, the widow of martyred Sub-Inspector Tariq Mehmood approached the IG Punjab regarding a change of plot. On her request, the IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Welfare and Finance to consider the matter.

On the request of Driver Constable Tariq Mehmood regarding medical financial assistance, directions were issued to the Assistant Director Welfare.

ASI Muhammad Irfan sought the cancellation of his transfer; DIG Establishment-I was directed to provide relief in the case. On the request of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali regarding promotion, the Additional IG Training was directed to consider the matter.

The widow of the late DSP Tahir Zain-ul-Abideen approached the IG Punjab regarding payment of outstanding dues, and the Additional IG Welfare and Finance was issued directions on the matter.

Lady Junior Clerk Mehwish Adeel requested official accommodation, and the AIG Development was directed to consider the application.

The IG Punjab also issued orders on other applications related to discipline, administration, promotion and welfare, the statement said.

The practice of the provincial police chief personally receiving applications at the Central Police Office is intended to compress a process that can otherwise move slowly through the hierarchy. Instead of an application travelling through successive offices, a direction issued in the presence of the applicant assigns a named officer to the file the same day.

Two of the six cases detailed in Monday’s statement were brought by widows of police officers — one of them the widow of a martyred Sub-Inspector. Their presence points to where the system most often stalls: plot allotments, pension and outstanding dues for the families of officers who died in service.

Police welfare in Punjab is not a peripheral human-resources matter. The force operates under sustained pressure — Lahore alone has recorded 194 murders and 331 attempted murder cases this year, while officers have been deployed continuously through enforcement drives ranging from a sweeping crackdown on usurers that saw 69 arrests to city-wide traffic and kite-flying operations.

Discipline remains part of the same ledger. The force this month arrested one of its own constables for supplying kites in Harbanspura, and the IG’s reference to applications on discipline suggests internal accountability continues alongside welfare measures.

The statement did not specify timelines for the officers tasked with the individual cases, nor whether the Central Police Office intends to publish outcomes for applications heard at these sessions. Transparency on disposal rates would allow serving personnel and the families of martyred officers to gauge whether directions issued at such sittings translate into settled files.