Viscount Mining TITAN MT Survey Confirms Significantly Large Conductive Anomaly Indicating Likely Porphyry at Silver Cliff, Colorado
- As verified by Quantec geoscientists, a deposit with this large scale size and this high of a conductivity (extremely low resistivity) is likely explained by a huge system of interconnected mineralized fractures.
- The main body of the conductive anomaly starts at a depth of ~450m and continues another ~1.5km, maybe deeper (this was the extent of the MT survey depth capability). The length of the anomaly is ~1.4km in the SW-NE direction with a width of at least 700m and an open interpretation to the untested NW. This represents a total volume of over 665,000,000m3 as determined by Quantec.
Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2022 – Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) (“Viscount” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce our results of our Titan MT survey on Passiflora in Silver Cliff, Colorado.
During the early summer of 2022, Viscount contracted Quantec Geoscience to perform a five-line TITAN MT survey over the Silver Cliff caldera of the Passiflora target. Quantec is authorized by the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO) and has acquired many reputable clients such as Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold, Agnico – Eagle Mining, De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited and the Nevada Department of Energy to name a few. The purpose of the survey was to identify conductive areas below the survey surface which could represent metal deposits, or perhaps the presence of a porphyry. As shown by Figure 1 below, each of the five, parallel lines surveyed by Quantec Geoscience were 2.2 kilometers (1.36 miles) in length and separated by 175 meters (574 feet).
Hashtag: #ViscountMining
About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)
Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.
The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900’s. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Based on the accumulated data and feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision with silver at $5.00 USD an ounce to construct at that time a $35,000,000 USD milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco’s Mining Unit was sold, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.
The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 578 unpatented and 17 patented claims as well as mill rights. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered an exploration earn – in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide.
For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.viscountmining.com