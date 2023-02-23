Visit Hong Kong’s Hottest Creative and Cultural Landmark – The Mills

Discover CHAT’s First-ever Comprehensive Central Asian Textile Art Show during Hong Kong Arts Month
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – The Mills is a landmark revitalisation project that transformed the Nan Fung Group’s former textile mills into a creative and cultural destination for innovation, arts, culture, experiential learning, and retail. First announced in 2014 on the Group’s 60th Anniversary, the revitalisation project was completed in 2018 and opened in the same year, and has since presented a large variety of arts and community events to inspire visitors and promote cultural vitality in Hong Kong. These, together with its wide selection of retail and dining outlets and a pet-friendly approach, have helped The Mills reach its present position as one of Hong Kong’s most vibrant, leisure and creative hubs for local culture lovers, hoping to inspire visitors from all walks of life to keep pace with the times.