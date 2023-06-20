Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-jun Set To Star In The Second Season Of Netflix Global Hit Series, Squid Game

Allows design and system engineers to develop embedded vision applications with camera sensor modules at a much lower cost of entry

PHOENIX, US – Media OutReach – 11 September 2020 – Leading

global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today introduced the 96Boards ON

Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine development and prototyping platform for

the AP1302 imaging processor coupled with dual imaging camera modules. This

platform will enable design and system engineers to create cost-effective

embedded vision applications utilizing industry-standard technologies.

The

two Imager Access System (IAS) camera modules that ship standard on this

Mezzanine use the AR0144 monochrome digital image sensor from ON Semiconductor.

The AR0144 is a 1-megapixel Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) sensor

(1280 horizontal by 800 vertical resolution) and will run at 60 frames per second

at full resolution. Its innovative global shutter pixel design is

optimized for accurate and fast capture of moving scenes while producing clear,

sharp digital images. The ability to capture clear images is critical for

applications such as scanning, industrial inspection and drone navigation.

By using the 96Boards standard, this card can easily enable

low-latency vision system prototyping by leveraging the many capabilities of the

Xilinx Ultra96-V2 platform.

“This prototyping platform is specially created for design

engineers, system engineers and suppliers to focus on IoT vision, AI and computer

imaging applications,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of products and emerging

technologies, Avnet. “It simplifies the complex process of developing

applications with imaging sensors. In addition, Avnet has matched this card

with our Ultra96-V2 to provide a very high performance, cost effective AI

vision platform.”

The platform utilizes MIPI and the camera serial interface (CSI2)

standardizations which are specifications of the MIPI Alliance. The MIPI-CSI2

specification defines the interface between the image sensors, ISP and a host

processor, and is widely used for high-speed communications output from image

sensors in most embedded systems.

The API 1302 image co-processor from ON Semiconductor performs image

processing functions within the platform, including turning, configuration and

calibration of the sensors. These processing functions also help to reduce

design efforts of developing an embedded camera system. The AP1302 interfaces

the sensors and the host processor using MIPI-CSI2 lanes.

The IAS image sensor module interface from ON Semiconductor helps

solve this problem and enables:

1) Simplified camera system design: A single, standardized

interface helps to quickly connect the imaging module to the processing board,

such as the 96Boards Mezzanine.

2) Shorter lifecycle: Solution decreases time to market by

enabling low-touch design.

3) Lowered learning curve: Prior imaging system expertise is not

required since IAS is a plug-and-play solution.

The purpose of the standardized IAS interface is to help any embedded

vision system or board designer to gain access to all compatible image sensor

modules.

“By combining the readily available ON Semiconductor image

sensor-based IAS modules with the capability and flexibility of the AP1302 ISP,

we have enabled manufacturers to easily prototype designs using the industry

standard 96Boards format,” said Gianluca Colli, vice president and general

manager, Consumer Solutions Division of the Intelligent Solutions Group at ON

Semiconductor.

The Avnet-designed 96Boards ON

Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine development and prototyping platform comes

with two IAS sensor modules and an AP1302 imaging co-processor. It is available today

in the Americas, EMEA, APAC and Japan for $199

(USD). Learn more about

the kit.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to

reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of

semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy

efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity,

discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve

their unique design challenges in automotive,

communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense

applications. ON Semiconductor operates a

responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust

compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales

offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and

the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com. Follow @onsemi on Twitter.





About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider

with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply

chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has

helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative

possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

