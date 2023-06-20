Spackman Media Group Artist Wi Ha-jun Set To Star In The Second Season Of Netflix Global Hit Series, Squid Game
- Spackman Media Group artist Wi Ha-jun returns in the second season of international breakout hit, SQUID GAME, alongside the original cast comprising Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo
- Represented by Spackman Media Group, Wi Ha-jun rose to worldwide stardom with his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a policeman in the first season of SQUID GAME
- In December last year, Wi Ha-jun of Spackman Media Group won the rising star award in the 2023 Korea First Brand Awards, following his chart-topping Netflix drama, LITTLE WOMEN (2022), which was filmed in Singapore and Korea
The cast of the second season of SQUID GAME was revealed at Netflix’s global fan event, Tudum 2023, held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 17, 2023. Spackman Media Group artist Wi Ha-jun is set to star alongside the original cast, which consists of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo. The new series will also welcome new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.[1]
SQUID GAME, which premiered in 2021 and was ranked as the #1 Netflix show across over 90 countries including the US and Korea, took home historic wins at the Emmy Awards 2022. The Netflix Korean production clinched six Primetime Emmy Awards namely, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series.
Directed by Emmy Award winning director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Netflix teaser for the second season of SQUID GAME can be viewed at the following link: http://bit.ly/squidgamesecondseason. Filming for the new season is scheduled to commence in the second half of this year.
Represented by MSteam of Spackman Media Group, Wi Ha-jun became a worldwide sensation with his role as Hwang Jun-ho, a policeman in the first season of SQUID GAME.
At the 2023 Taiwan Tourism Information Session held at Dragon City in Yongsan, Seoul, Korea, Wi Ha-jun of Spackman Media Group was announced as the public relations ambassador of Taiwan on June 16, 2023, as part of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau efforts to attract Korean tourists.[2]
In December last year, he won the rising star award in the 2023 Korea First Brand Awards, following his chart-topping Netflix drama, LITTLE WOMEN (2022), which was filmed in Singapore and Korea. The drama took the top spot in Taiwan, Indonesia and Japan and ranked 8th globally on Netflix, according to Flixpatrol.com as of October 8, 2022. The series featured iconic landmarks in Singapore such as Marina Bay Sands and The Fullerton Hotel.
In February 2022, he was selected as the South Korea ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer. He was also appointed as the ambassador for his hometown, Wando-gun of South Korea in January 2022.
Wi Ha-jun starred in highly popular K-drama BAD AND CRAZY (2021), which reached first place in viewership ratings for consecutive weekends after its release on 17 December 2021.
Wi Ha-jun was also selected as the brand ambassador for the American premium casual brand BEENTRILL and released a beauty pictorial with YSL beauty in December 2021. Notably, he also headlined in the Korean crime thriller film, MIDNIGHT (2021), which received the Best Feature Award at the 13th UK Grimmfest Film Festival.
In addition to Wi Ha-jun, MSteam represents iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin, who starred in hit romance drama CRASH LANDING ON YOU (2020), and top actress Lee Min-jung, who won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.
About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited
Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.
The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company's Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000's with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group.