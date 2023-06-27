Finture introduces cross-border financial solutions to enhance convenience of Hong Kong travelers and foreign domestic workers
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – YUP, the credit payment platform created by Singaporean startup Finture, introduces a range of innovative financial products for Southeast Asia in Hong Kong. These products facilitate the financial needs of Hong Kong residents and foreign domestic workers, who frequently travel to Southeast Asian countries, as well as respond to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. During the initial stage, Finture will launch a “Remote Repayment” credit card designed for foreign domestic workers, allowing the cardholder’s relatives to make local purchases in Indonesia, with the cardholder repaying the expenses in Hong Kong. As a result, it eliminates complex, costly, and time-consuming banking procedures, making it convenient for tens of thousands of foreign domestic workers and their families.