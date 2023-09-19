starsleep Enters Hong Kong Market with Health Tech Products To Help the Silver Generation Get Better Sleep
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 September 2023 – starsleep, the technology-driven healthcare product brand of the U.S.-headquartered company Charme Health Tech (‘Charme’) enters the Hong Kong market with the opening of its first Hong Kong store in Causeway Bay. It debuted in Hong Kong two of its stellar products, the first-ever adjustable rotating bed orin, and adjustable massage chair starise, which are specifically designed to offer the silver generation extra comfort from the bedroom to the living room.