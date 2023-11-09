American Express Expands Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2023 – American Express today announced it is deepening its investment in artificial intelligence with the expansion of the Singapore Decision Science Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE will now extend beyond credit decisioning and fraud prevention use cases to focus on data science applications in the areas of marketing and servicing model development and production, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As part of the expansion, the CoE will also create a generative AI Research & Development practice focused on new AI applications for servicing, risk, and technology.