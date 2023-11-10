SPX Delivers Love: Nationwide, Customers Appreciate Couriers All Month
End-to-end logistics connects buyers and sellers with faster delivery time across Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – SPX Express (SPX), Shopee’s logistic partner, is celebrating SPX Delivers Love campaign all month in November 2023, by rallying users nationwide to greet and thank couriers at the doors when parcels are delivered, receiving testimonials on social media, and giving prizes internally to employees who outperform during 11.11 peak period. To date, the company has received over 2,000 positive testimonials and pictures from customers personally thanking their couriers in person or by text for committing to delivering their parcels safely and on time. The celebration comes after a year of SPX delivering on its promises to enhance logistics services, enable systems automations, and expand its reach to 130 hubs nationwide.
