Introducing the New Samsung Shop App in Singapore: Delivering Greater Value to Customers Wherever They Are

Samsung is elevating the online shopping experience for users and fans with personalised and simplified shopping via the new Samsung Shop App
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2023 – Samsung Electronics announced the launch of the Samsung Shop App in Singapore, bringing consumers and Samsung fans an elevated and simplified online shopping journey. The Samsung Shop App gives users access to exclusive app-only offers, personalised promos, as well as updates on the latest Samsung deals via in-app notifications.