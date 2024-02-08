Hefu Noodles Opens Its First Store in Hong Kong, Accelerates Its Market Expansion
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 February 2024 – Recently, Hefu Noodles first store in Hong Kong was officially opened at Plaza 2000, 2-4 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, located in Hong Kong’s prime commercial district. The store inherited Hefu Noodles’ classic and elegant Chinese interior design, featuring the red fan logo at the entrance. On the first day of opening, the store attracted many Hong Kong diners and had a long queue at the door.