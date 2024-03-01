Schneider Electric launches the first APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming designed specifically for gamers

The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming keeps gamers protected, connected and in the game, protecting gaming gear against harmful power irregularities
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 March 2024 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, introduces the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming, its first uninterruptible power supply (UPS) designed specifically for gamers. Received the prestigious iF Design award, the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming features a patented Reactor Circle. When the UPS is in power mode, the circular LED ring indicates the backup power supply’s remaining runtime and power level. The sine wave power ensures a stable and high-quality voltage for gaming professionals at critical moments, ensuring an uninterrupted gaming experience. The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming also boasts efficient power capacity with an output of up to 2200VA / 1320W, allowing gamers to immerse themselves in high-performance games and enjoy exceptional gaming performance.