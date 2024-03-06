Shopee’s 2024 Fashion Show, ‘Raya Stail Kita’ Celebrates Malaysia’s Golden Age of Culture
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 March 2024 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, yesterday, unveiled its #ShopeeRaiLokal Raya Stail Kita fashion show on Shopee Live, to inspire Malaysians nationwide to dress well and buy local. Themed ‘Tarakucha Retro’, Shopee collaborated with long-term sellers, celebrities, and influencers to style Malaysians for three 2024 trends this Raya: kek lapis, burnt orange, and nostalgia with a twist.