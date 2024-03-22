Forex trading robots: everything traders need to know about automatic trading systems – Octa

There are different types of traders in the Forex market, and each has its own way of working. However, all traders can be divided into two groups: those who prefer to trade manually and those who stick to automated trading and use trading robots. In this article, Octa discusses Forex trading robots, also called Expert Advisors, and automated trading.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 March 2024 – Trading robots are automatic trading systems that, based on a certain algorithm, independently manage the trader’s financial flows. An automated trading program or script is not subject to ordinary human weaknesses—it doesn’t need to eat, sleep, or spend time with its loved ones. The trading robot can analyse the situation around the clock during the entire market operation hours, choose the most convenient moments for transactions, control the account balance, and monitor the execution of orders. Practice shows that using Forex trading robots greatly simplifies and automates the trader’s activity.