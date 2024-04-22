Chef Ton Ignites Gastronomic Revolution in Georgetown with New Venture, Sood

Celebrated Chef Ton Merges International Expertise with Penang’s Rich Culinary Tradition at Sood
GEORGETOWN, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 April 2024 – Internationally renowned Chef Ton Thitid Tassanakajohn, heralded as a pivotal figure among the “Great Chefs of the World,” is poised to unveil his newest culinary venture, Sood by Chef Ton. This launch is set to transform the historic Farquhar Mansion into a beacon of gourmet innovation, located at the heart of Georgetown, famously known as the “Pearl of the Orient.”