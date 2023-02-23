Delta Global Bets on Hong Kong to Grow Regional Business on the Back of E-Commerce Boom
The trusted leader in luxury and sustainable luxury packaging solutions doubles down on Hong Kong as its Asia-Pacific hub and plans regional expansion after robust revenue growth.HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Delta Global, the trusted leader in sustainable luxury packaging solutions plans continued expansion in Asia-Pacific on the back of a booming international luxury retail e-commerce market. The UK-based company, which recorded a 55% growth in revenue in the last fiscal year that ended September 30, 2022, will drive its regional expansion efforts from Hong Kong. With Hong Kong’s historically favourable business environment and recent forward-thinking policy announcements from The Hong Kong 2023-24 Budget, the city is the perfect base for Delta Global to grow its footprint and expand in Mainland China, SEA and Australia.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook