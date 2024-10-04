smart Opens Showroom and Launches smart #3 in Singapore

Cycle & Carriage and smart Expand EV Offerings with New Showroom and SUV Coupé

Cycle & Carriage and smart Automobile have announced the official opening of the smart showroom at Level 3 of the Mercedes-Benz Center, located at 301 Alexandra Road.

Sporty design: Designed by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team, the smart #3 embodies the “Sensual Product” philosophy with its seamless lines, athletic curves, and enhanced aerodynamic performance.

Spacious and kitted out: The smart #3 offers a generous rear space thanks to its longer wheelbase, a panoramic halo roof, and an AI-integrated infotainment system with a 12.8″ central display and ambient lighting options for a personalised driving experience.

Thrilling performance: Experience impressive acceleration, with the Pro+ variant going from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and the BRABUS version achieving the same in just 3.7 seconds.

Extended range: Enjoy a range of 415km to 435km (WLTP Combined) and fast charging capabilities for convenient electric driving.

Advanced safety and driver assist: The smart #3 was awarded 5 stars in the Euro NCAP tests, and comes with smart Pilot Assist, offering 18 intelligent assisted driving features for enhanced safety in urban environments.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 October 2024 – Cycle & Carriage and smart Automobile have announced the official opening of the smart showroom at Level 3 of the Mercedes-Benz Center, located at 301 Alexandra Road. The new showroom features the smart #1 compact SUV and marks the launch of the smart #3, the brand’s first-ever SUV coupé, in Singapore.The new smart showroom is now open, offering customers a dedicated space to see and experience the smart EV models in-person. Featuring a minimalist design illuminated by plenty of natural light for a spacious and inviting atmosphere, customers can explore the Pro+ and BRABUS variants of the smart #1 and newly launched smart #3 . Besides viewing the cars, customers can also view paint swatches and browse a selection of official smart-branded merchandise.Mercedes-Benz Center, Level 3301 Alexandra Road, (S)159968Mon – Sat: 8.30am to 7.00pmSunday: 10.00am to 6.00pmThe smart #3, the brand’s first-ever SUV coupé, is now available in Singapore. Here’s what makes it special:Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, stated: “The official launch of #3 constitutes another momentous milestone for smart in Singapore. With its sporty design and thrilling driving performance, the #3, along with #1, will meet the diverse needs of customers and enrich the significance of the modern urban lifestyle. Moving forward, we will continue to cooperate with Cycle & Carriage to fulfil our commitment of providing unique and exciting brand and product experiences to Singaporean customers.”Interested customers can also experience the smart #1 and smart #3 firsthand at the Cars Expo, happening at Singapore Expo Halls 3 and 4 on 5-6 October.Visit the smart booth at D4 to explore these smart EV models and snag smart deals with great value savings for both smart #1 and #3 exclusively during the Cars Expo weekend.Hashtag: #smart

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Smart Automobile

Smart Automobile Co., Ltd. is a 50/50 joint venture between Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The joint venture creates synergy to turn smart into a leading provider of premium and connected electric vehicles.



Established in 2019, Smart Automobile Co., Ltd. combines the strengths of both shareholders by bringing in the best of both worlds: the design of next generation of smart vehicles comes from the worldwide Mercedes-Benz design network while R&D is carried out by smart in China. Moreover, smart leverages on the China-based production and supply network of Geely Group. The global headquarters of smart has been established in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo with operational sales functions based in China and Europe.

