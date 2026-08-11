Lahore Police Operations Wing Launches Combing Drive Against Illegal Firearms, Street Gangs

LAHORE: The Lahore Police Operations Wing has intensified city-wide search and combing operations across all six administrative divisions, executing targeted raids to eliminate illegal firearm networks, street dacoity gangs, and organized gambling dens.

The coordinated campaign, executed under the direct supervision of divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs), utilized integrated intelligence inputs from local police intelligence cells, citizen complaints received via the 15 police helpline, and digital monitoring from the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) network. Operations focused heavily on high-density residential hubs, transit points, local inns, and unmonitored commercial zones in the Iqbal Town, City, and Cantonment divisions.

Local television networks (City 42 and Ary News) reported that police teams conducted biometric verifications on hundreds of individuals using handheld digital devices connected to criminal database registers. During operations conducted over 48 hours, officers recovered high-caliber illegal automatic weapons, unregistered handguns, live ammunition clips, and stolen motorbikes used in street snatching incidents.

In tandem with physical ground checks, the Operations Wing launched a focused digital crackdown against individuals displaying weapons on social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook. Police officials confirmed that several individuals were arrested after automated media tracking flagged videos showcasing illegal weapons brandishing and aerial firing, resulting in immediate registration of cases under the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“The illegal display of weapons and the promotion of gun culture will not be tolerated in Lahore under any circumstances,” stated a spokesperson for the Operations Wing. “Our intelligence-led combing operations are designed to neutralize criminal hideouts before street crimes occur, ensuring peace and safety for law-abiding residents.” Police authorities reiterated that daily search operations will continue across vulnerable neighborhood pockets, urging property owners and hostel management to ensure mandatory tenant registration through digital portals to prevent fugitives from seeking shelter in residential areas.