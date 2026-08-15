PMML says independence day campaign reflects national unity, vows to continue struggle for Pakistan’s progress

LAHORE: Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) Spokesperson Dr. Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi said the nationwide Independence Day celebrations reflected the strong enthusiasm and patriotic spirit of the Pakistani people.

Dr. Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi said Pakistan would progress when the principles on which it was created were implemented. He added that the conclusion of the four-day campaign marked not an end, but the beginning of a continued journey towards the country’s true destination.

The PMML Spokesperson said PMML was not a conventional political party. He said the party was pursuing a politics based on national unity, solidarity and public service. The participation of political and religious parties, representatives of different schools of thought and minority communities in PMML’s All-Parties Conferences, rallies and public gatherings during the four-day campaign was a clear reflection of this approach.

He said Pakistan was facing serious challenges, including rising inflation and increasing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The nation’s security forces and civilians were continuing to sacrifice their lives in the fight against terrorism.

He said PMML brought people together under the slogan “Azadi ka paigham: La ilaha illallah, Muhammad ur Rasulullah ka nizam.” He thanked the party leadership, organizers, workers and the people for their participation in the nationwide programs. Dr. Hashmi said PMML would continue its efforts to unite the nation and work towards fulfilling the objectives of Pakistan’s creation.