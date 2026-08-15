PMLF holds azadi rally in Lahore, Calls for Greater Protection of Workers’ Rights

LAHORE: Pakistan Milli Labour Federation (PMLF) organized a grand Independence Day rally in Lahore, attended by hundreds of workers, labour leaders, employees of government and semi-government institutions, union representatives and rickshaw drivers. The rally began at Nasir Bagh and concluded at Masjid-e-Shuhada, where a public gathering was held.

The rally was led by PMLF and Milli Rickshaw Union (MRU) President Rana Shamshad and Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) Lahore General Secretary Hameed-ul-Hassan Gujjar. PMLF General Secretary Mehboob Alam Sindhu, Pakistan Railway Clerical Association Patron-in-Chief Khalid Iqbal, Railway Inquilabi Union’s Sarfraz Khan, Chaudhry Inayat Ali Gujjar, APCA Punjab’s Chaudhry Mukhtar Gujjar, Railway Workers Union CBA’s Mian Khalid, Mian Afzal, Ali Sher and other labour leaders addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, PMLF President Rana Shamshad said Pakistan was a great and precious blessing from Allah Almighty. He said Independence Day provided an opportunity to renew the commitment to playing an active role in the country’s development and prosperity.

Hameed-ul-Hassan Gujjar and other speakers said workers were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and development. They urged the government to take practical measures to resolve workers’ problems, protect employment, improve wages, promote industrial peace and ensure basic facilities for the working class.

The rally was attended by workers from the All Pakistan PWD Workers Union CBA, Pakistan Railway Clerical Association, Research Compound and Road Department, WAPDA Union, Pakistan Railway Workers Union, Railway Inquilabi Union, Milli Rickshaw Union Punjab and other labour organizations. Participants carried national flags and expressed their patriotic spirit.