More Than Flowers: What Pakistan’s Teachers Really Need

Sometimes a teacher changes a student’s life with a few kind words. A child who is struggling or shy may hear, “You can do it,” and remember it for years. Behind many successful people is a teacher who saw what they could do and helped them believe in themselves.

World Teachers’ Day, marked on October 5, is a chance to thank teachers. It is also a chance to look at the problems they face and the support they need to do their work well.

The world is short of teachers. UNESCO estimates that 44 million more teachers will be needed by 2030 so that every child can get primary and secondary education. More schools, books and technology will not be enough without trained and well-supported teachers.

A classroom may have computers, laboratories and the internet, but none of these can replace a teacher. Teachers explain hard ideas, see where a student is weak, correct mistakes and encourage children to think for themselves. They also help students learn discipline, confidence, responsibility and respect for others.

Islam gives great importance to knowledge. The Quran asks, “Are those who know equal to those who do not know?” (Surah Al-Zumar 39:9). The first revelation begins with the command “Iqra”, which means read. This is why learning and teaching hold a place of great respect in Islam. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) taught with patience, listened to questions and guided people according to their situation. A hadith in Sahih al-Bukhari says the best among you are those who learn the Quran and teach it (Hadith 5027).

Yet Pakistan faces serious problems in education. According to the Pakistan Institute of Education’s report Public Financing in Education 2025-26, around 25 million children remain out of school. Too little money, poor access and weak governance continue to hurt the system. In many villages and poorer areas, teachers work without proper facilities or teaching materials.

Teaching several grades in one room, little training and insecure jobs add to the pressure on teachers. They are sometimes given duties outside the classroom, such as election work, the census and public campaigns. Some of this work may be necessary, but too much of it takes time away from students.

Technology has changed education too. Students can find huge amounts of information on phones and the internet, and artificial intelligence can give answers in seconds. But students still need teachers to help them understand, question and check what they read. Teaching young people to tell reliable sources from false information matters more every day.

Parents have an important part too. Teachers and parents should work as partners and settle disagreements by talking, not by running teachers down in front of children.

Pakistan cannot improve its schools without improving the conditions in which teachers work. So World Teachers’ Day should go beyond speeches and flowers. Teachers need salaries paid on time, secure jobs, training, enough staff, a fair workload and safe workplaces. We show respect for teachers not by what we say on one day, but by how we support them all year.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.