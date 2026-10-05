Wahdat Colony Ground Reopens With New Pitches And a To-Do List

LAHORE: The Abdullah Khan Sumbal Cricket Stadium in Wahdat Colony has reopened after renovation, with new pitches, a badminton court and a walking track. The official who opened it then listed what still needs to be done.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo inaugurated the upgraded ground on September 30. Two new pitches described as international-level have been laid, and three practice pitches with nets have been built for training.

The boundary wall has been repaired and the ground levelled. Grass has been planted where there was none. A badminton court and a walking track have been added for players and residents, and the main gate of Wahdat Colony has been renovated as well.

At the opening, Mr Sahoo gave a series of directions. The boundary wall should be raised further. The grass should be cut regularly and a proper water supply arranged. The outfield needs more work.

He then set a bigger goal. The stadium should be raised from club level to first-class standard, he said, and a master plan should be prepared to turn the ground into a complete sports complex.

That is an honest picture of where things stand. The pitches are new, but a ground whose outfield, watering and boundary wall still need attention is some way from hosting first-class cricket.

The statement gives no cost for the work done and no date for the next stage. It does not say who will pay for the master plan. First-class matches are organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board, and the statement does not mention the board.

Neighbourhood grounds like this one matter for a simple reason. They are where many young players first get to play on a proper pitch. The PCB has recently opened 20 regional under-19 academies, and Punjab is planning a sports city. Both will depend on local grounds being kept in good condition after the opening ceremony is over.