Azeri Gang-Rape Victim Diana Refuses to Leave Pakistan Without Justice

LAHORE: Diana, the Azerbaijani woman at the centre of the Lahore gang-rape case, refused to leave Pakistan at Allama Iqbal International Airport and alleged that police were forcing her to return to her country, sources said.

According to the sources, she shouted at the airport that she would not go back until she gets justice. She told those present that she is the victim of a gang rape and does not want to leave without justice for what happened to her.

Airport security personnel then took her with them, the sources said.

According to sources, that Diana had been boarded onto a flight to Azerbaijan but refused to travel. Airline staff and the relevant authorities tried to persuade her, the channel said, after which she was offloaded and moved to the international briefing hall at the airport. She was quoted as saying she did not want to leave Pakistan of her own free will.

According to report, she accused police and other authorities of trying to send her back to Azerbaijan by force.

The case so far

Diana, 20, approached police after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men in Lahore. A case was registered at the Defence C police station.

In a statement recorded before a judicial magistrate under Section 164, she said she arrived in Islamabad from Istanbul on September 13 and spent five days in Faisalabad before travelling to Lahore. She alleged that she was taken to an apartment, where three men assaulted her. Local residents later helped her and called the police helpline 15, she told the court.

Police say her medical examination indicated sexual assault. DNA samples were collected, and swabs from Diana and the suspects have been sent to the forensic laboratory, according to the DIG Investigation.

Arrests and remand

Five suspects, two women and three men, have been arrested in the case, Aaj News reported, citing the police investigation.

On Saturday, the DIG Investigation said three suspects in custody had confessed during interrogation and that one remaining suspect was still at large and would be arrested soon. He said the suspects were traced through human intelligence and technology, and that the case would be taken to its logical conclusion.

A Lahore court has granted six-day physical remand of two of the accused for investigation and DNA testing.

The investigation is continuing.