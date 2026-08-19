Master Changan Motors Introduces Deepal E07 – Pakistan’s First Transformer Electric Vehicle

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) is set to make history in Pakistan’s automotive industry with the rollout of its ambitious House of Brands strategy. Over the next three months, MCML will introduce a series of groundbreaking products across Changan, Deepal, Nevo, and Avatr—an unprecedented milestone for Pakistan’s automotive landscape. Through this expanded portfolio, the company aims to make advanced automotive technologies more accessible across multiple vehicle segments, customer lifestyles, and price points.

This exciting journey begins with the arrival of the Deepal E07.

More than just another electric vehicle, the Deepal E07 introduces an entirely new automotive category to Pakistan. As the World’s First Transformer SUV, the E07 seamlessly transforms between a premium SUV and a practical pickup truck, creating what Deepal calls the Multitruck; a revolutionary vehicle designed for modern lifestyles that refuse to be confined by convention as it empowers its owners to adapt their vehicle to every journey, every ambition, and every adventure.

Designed under the leadership of renowned automotive designer Klaus Zyciora, Vice President of Global Design at Changan Automobile, the E07 represents a new automotive species. Its sleek fastback silhouette and the iconic Star Ring lighting signature create a bold presence unlike anything on Pakistani roads.

Inside, the E07 delivers a lounge-inspired cabin that blends minimalist design with intelligent technology. Zero Gravity front seats, a rotating 15.4-inch Sunflower touchscreen, augmented reality Head-Up Display, 256-colour ambient lighting, an 18-speaker premium audio system, and advanced voice interaction create an immersive driving experience that is as refined as it is intuitive.

Performance is equally extraordinary. Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 440 kW (590 hp) and 645 Nm of torque, the Deepal E07 accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds while offering an impressive 590 km (NEDC) electric driving range from its 89.9 kWh battery. With DC fast charging capable of replenishing the battery from 30% to 80% in approximately 15 minutes, the E07 is engineered to keep pace with dynamic lifestyles.

The Deepal E07 is not simply a new electric vehicle, it is a statement of individuality. It is a vehicle that doesn’t fit an existing category, created for people who don’t either. Designed for those who embrace innovation, value versatility, and choose to stand apart, the E07 is Built for the Bold.

Following the overwhelmingly positive response received since its unveiling at PAPS 2025, Master Changan Motors will now begin deliveries against confirmed customer orders while simultaneously opening bookings for a limited allocation of additional Deepal E07 units at an introductory retail price of PKR 19,000,000.

These units will be allocated strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Customers will also be able to experience the Deepal E07 firsthand as display vehicles begin arriving at dealerships nationwide in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ali Damani COO Master Changan Motors Limited said: “With the Deepal E07, we’re introducing a completely new category of vehicle for customers who choose to stand apart. As the first step in our House of Brands journey, it reflects our commitment to bringing world-class innovation and category-defining products to the Pakistani Auto Market.”

The Deepal E07 is more than the launch of a new model; it is the beginning of a new lifestyle. Designed to transform, built to inspire, and created for those who stand apart, the E07 is born different and truly Built for the Bold.