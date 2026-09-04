PMML Leaders Call for National Unity, End to Interest-Based Economy

LAHORE: Leaders of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) have said the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) provides guidance for resolving the challenges facing Pakistan, arguing that the country’s economy could improve through the elimination of the interest-based financial system.

According to a statement issued by the party, the leadership called for an end to internal conflicts, division, hatred and the politics of revenge, saying the country needed greater unity and solidarity, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

The views were expressed while addressing Friday prayer gatherings on the theme of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), and later during meetings with party workers.

The speakers included PMML Secretary General Saifullah Kasuri, Vice Presidents Hafiz Talha Saeed and Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Joint Secretary Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh and party spokesman Dr Muzamil Iqbal Hashmi, among other leaders.

Mr Kasuri said Pakistan was a great blessing from Allah and had been created in the name of Islam. He urged the rulers to take decisions in the light of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in order to strengthen and stabilise the country.

“There should be no room for internal conflict, unnecessary disputes or lasting enmities. Instead of creating disorder through accusations of disbelief and mutual hatred, we must promote peace, tolerance and brotherhood,” he said.

The reference to accusations of disbelief carries particular weight in the Pakistani context, where sectarian labelling has historically been linked to violence and where religious parties across the spectrum have periodically issued appeals against the practice.

Hafiz Talha Saeed said the essence of Islam lay in the Quran and in the life and character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the concept of the State of Madina could become a reality only when members of society adopted the Prophet’s (PBUH) principles of justice, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion in their daily lives.

The formulation is notable for placing the burden on individual and social conduct rather than on legislation alone, a framing that differs from the way the phrase has more commonly been deployed in Pakistan’s political discourse over the past decade, where it has largely been invoked as a governance slogan.

Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh and Dr Muzamil Iqbal Hashmi said the nation was united in its resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

They said Pakistan could be transformed into a peaceful society through unity and solidarity, and that the country would strengthen its Islamic identity and its role in order to assume an important and leading position in the Muslim world.

The party’s call for the elimination of interest-based finance intersects with an active national policy conversation. The transition of Pakistan’s banking system away from interest-based structures has been the subject of sustained legal, constitutional and institutional debate, with religious parties, banking regulators and the courts all engaged on questions of timeline and implementation.

Statements of this kind from religious-political platforms are typically delivered during Rabi-ul-Awwal, when Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences and Friday sermons across the country are used to link devotional themes to contemporary policy demands.

Editorial Note: The remarks reported above represent the stated positions of PMML leaders as conveyed in a party press release. They do not reflect the editorial position of The Lahore Times. The publication has sought no adverse claim against any named individual or institution in this report.