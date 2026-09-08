Akhtar Mengal Visits Thatta to Offer Condolences to Mengal Families

THATTA: Balochistan National Party president and former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Akhtar Mengal travelled to Thatta to offer condolences to two bereaved families at Mengal House, where he met relatives of the deceased and joined prayers held in their memory.

Mengal offered condolences to Dr Abdul Waheed Mengal on the death of his uncle, Haji Akhtar Mengal Brohi, and to Zulfiqar Mengal on the passing of his father, Haji Ghulam Rasool Mengal. He was accompanied by former Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan Dr Shahzad, Shafiq Mengal, and other members of the community.

Prayers for the departed were led by Maulvi Muhammad Ayub Naemi Jokhio at the Makli shrine. Collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity in the country and for the recovery of those who are unwell. Makli, on the outskirts of Thatta, is one of the largest funerary sites in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it remains a place where families across Sindh gather for burials and remembrance.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Akhtar Mengal described Haji Ghulam Rasool as a good-hearted individual. He expressed solidarity with both bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

Earlier, on his arrival in Thatta, citizens welcomed Mengal with flower petals, ajrak and Sindhi caps. The presentation of ajrak and the topi is a customary mark of honour extended to guests across Sindh, and the reception underlined the long-standing social ties between Baloch families settled in the district and the party leadership in Quetta.

Condolence visits of this kind occupy a recognised place in political life in both provinces, where personal presence at a bereavement is read as a signal of continuing engagement with a constituency well beyond formal political activity. Mengal’s stop in Thatta brought party figures and local community members together in a shared setting, away from any formal political programme.