Pak-China Neurosurgery Centre in Wuhan to Train Pakistani Doctors: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE: Punjab has agreed to expand cooperation with leading Chinese institutions in health insurance, medical training, research and advanced treatment, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Monday, adding that the province’s health sector is being brought in line with global standards under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to an official statement issued by the minister, Punjab has reached an agreement with Wuhan University, Taiping Health and other leading Chinese institutions to enhance cooperation in the field of health insurance. Collaboration with Chinese health insurance companies, she said, would help improve Punjab’s health insurance sector and promote modern insurance models.

The Information Minister said the Pakistan-China Joint Neurosurgery Training and Medical Tourism Centre has been established in Wuhan, and that it would play an important role in promoting medical training, research and academic exchange. The centre, she added, would create greater opportunities for Pakistani doctors to receive advanced medical training.

Partners in the centre include the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Zhongnan Hospital Wuhan and CPMA, according to the statement. Efforts are under way to promote the exchange of medical expertise, advanced treatment techniques and medical knowledge between Chinese and Pakistani specialists.

Neurosurgery is among the most resource-intensive and equipment-dependent specialities in any public health system, and one where the gap between teaching hospitals in Pakistan and centres abroad tends to be widest. Structured fellowships and observerships of the kind described would, if implemented at scale, offer a route for provincial surgeons to train on procedures and technology that are not yet routinely available at home.

Azma Bokhari said a Chinese health insurance delegation, led by Professor Chen, had expressed keen interest in Punjab’s health sector. Punjab, she said, would benefit from China’s experience and expertise to further improve healthcare facilities and medical services across the province.

The insurance element is significant in policy terms. Punjab has spent recent years attempting to widen financial protection for patients, and the design of any state-linked or hybrid insurance model — how it is funded, who is covered, and how claims are settled — has a direct bearing on whether households are shielded from catastrophic medical spending.

The minister said the Punjab Health Connect Programme is linking global medical experts with healthcare institutions in Punjab, with special focus on the training of Pakistani doctors and the exchange of medical expertise.

The programme was launched in July on the directions of the Chief Minister, and is intended to bring overseas Pakistani and foreign specialist doctors and surgeons into government hospitals to provide treatment while training local staff. The provincial government has said the initiative is aimed partly at easing the shortage of specialist doctors in the public sector — a long-standing constraint in Punjab’s tertiary hospitals.

Viewed against that backdrop, the China tie-ups extend an existing approach rather than mark a departure from it: the province is attempting to import expertise and systems rather than build them from scratch.

Azma Bokhari said Punjab is benefiting from the transfer of advanced medical technology, expertise and human-resource training from China, and that efforts are continuing to promote joint research and advanced medical technologies between the two sides.

She said the promotion of international investment and modern health insurance models in Punjab’s health sector was a welcome development, adding that cooperation with China would help improve the standards of medical training, research, advanced treatment and healthcare facilities in the province.

The statement did not specify the financial value of the agreements, the number of Pakistani doctors expected to train at the Wuhan centre, the timeline for the health insurance collaboration, or whether the arrangements have been formalised through signed memoranda. Nor did it indicate when the first cohort of trainees would travel.

Those details will determine how quickly the announced cooperation translates into measurable change inside Punjab’s public hospitals.