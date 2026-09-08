Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ Makes Pakistani Music History

LAHORE: “Pasoori”, the Coke Studio track that reset the terms of Pakistani pop music, has crossed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first music video produced in Pakistan to reach the milestone.

Coke Studio announced the achievement in a post on Instagram on Sunday, thanking the audiences who listened to the song, sang along with it and made it their own.

Performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, “Pasoori” was released on 7 February 2022 in the fourteenth season of Coke Studio. It took approximately four years and seven months to cross a billion views on the platform.

The scale of the song’s reach can be gauged from its performance elsewhere. In its year of release it was the most-streamed Pakistani song on Spotify. It remains the most-streamed track for both Ali Sethi and Shae Gill on the service, where it has been played roughly 405 million times.

Coke Studio released a video to mark the occasion in which Ali Sethi, Shae Gill and the song’s producers, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan — known as Xulfi — and Abdullah Siddiqui, are seen thanking fans.

“Pasoori” became popular in Pakistan and around the world almost immediately on release. Numerous covers were produced in Pakistan, in India and well beyond the subcontinent, and the track received international recognition.

Its trajectory was unusual for a Pakistani release. The song entered global streaming charts, was picked up in an Indian film soundtrack in re-recorded form, and became a fixture of wedding playlists and short-form video across South Asia and its diaspora. Its title — a Punjabi word describing a difficult, tangled entanglement — is itself part of the story: this was a song that succeeded internationally without being translated or diluted for a non-Punjabi audience.

Coke Studio began in Pakistan in 2008 as a live-recording format pairing folk and classical performers with contemporary arrangements, and became one of the country’s most successful cultural exports. Season 14, produced by Xulfi, marked a deliberate stylistic reset — younger performers, a more contemporary production palette and a visual language built for streaming platforms rather than television.

“Pasoori” was the season’s breakout, and its success has since shaped how Pakistani labels and independent artists approach release strategy: platform-first, video-forward, and unapologetically local in language.

The billion-view mark places “Pasoori” in company that, until now, Pakistani music had not entered. For a music industry that spent the better part of two decades constrained by a weak formal recording sector, limited touring infrastructure and negligible royalty enforcement, streaming has provided a route to audiences that domestic distribution never could.

Whether that translates into sustainable income for musicians remains the open question. Artists and industry bodies have repeatedly raised the issue of royalty collection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in Pakistan, arguing that visibility abroad has outpaced the legal and commercial machinery at home.

The announcement drew a wave of congratulatory posts, with fans in Pakistan and India noting the song’s staying power more than four years after release, and a recurring theme in the responses: that a Punjabi-language track from Lahore’s studio culture reached a global audience on its own terms.