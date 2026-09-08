Story of Indus Civilization: Umair Haroon’s Illustrated Journey Through Sindh

What if the Indus was never just a river?

Dr Umair Haroon’s Story of Indus Civilization asks readers to sit with that question from its opening pages. The book reframes the Indus — known historically as the Sindhu — as the enduring artery of one of the world’s earliest urban cultures, a force that shaped settlement, trade, identity and memory across millennia, and whose echoes remain audible across South Asia today.

Spanning more than twenty chapters, the work traces the region’s arc from prehistoric roots through the Early, Mature and Late Harappan phases, taking in major centers such as Harappa, Mohenjo-daro and Dholavira, in present-day Gujarat, India. From there it moves into the Iron Age, Buddhist influence, successive dynasties and, finally, the modern cultural landscape of Sindh. Haroon — a broadcaster and documentary producer, president of Metro1 News and executive director of Voice of Sindh — writes with a storyteller’s clarity rather than an academic’s density.

The result is an accessible, visually rich volume that functions almost as an illustrated cultural chronicle: photographs, maps, historical reconstructions and period illustrations are woven into the narrative so that they illuminate the text rather than merely decorate it.

The chronological backbone is clear and useful. Readers move from pre-Harappan settlement into the Ravi and Kot Diji phases, then into the Bronze Age cities of the Mature Harappan period, commonly dated to about 2600–1900 BCE, before following the later transitions outward. Interspersed are memorable historical asides: the ancient tradition that Alexander, on reaching the Indus, briefly took it for the headwaters of the Nile; the Mauryan Empire’s role in drawing the region into wider trade networks; the long life of Aror, near present-day Rohri, as a seat of power; and, as Haroon presents them, the contested circumstances of Muhammad bin Qasim’s arrival in 711 CE and the rule of Raja Dahir. These details keep the narrative lively without loosening the larger civilizational thread.

Once the timeline is established, the book turns thematic. It follows spiritual continuities from early Vedic and Buddhist traditions through the arrival of Islam and the deep imprint of Sufism, drawing out the practices of coexistence the author sees as characteristic of the region. Substantial attention goes to Karachi’s evolution across what Haroon frames as its Mughal, Kalhora, Talpur and British phases, including administrative change and major infrastructure. Chapters on art, architecture and urbanism survey forts, shrines, bridges and historic city planning.

Others turn to living culture: folk music and poetry, cuisine, the Ajrak textile tradition, crafts, the development of the Sindhi language, early literary figures, and contemporary identity, including the diaspora and the current cultural revival. Even the Gorakh hills in Dadu district earn a mention, reinforcing the book’s geographic reach within Sindh.

The volume’s greatest strengths lie in that inclusivity of popular heritage, and in its design. It succeeds in making thousands of years of history feel immediate and inviting to general readers, students and heritage enthusiasts who might find denser archaeological monographs forbidding. Haroon’s evident enthusiasm gives the pages real energy.

That same priority — narrative flow and visual appeal — is also the source of the book’s limits. It largely forgoes footnotes and scholarly apparatus, which makes it difficult for a reader to trace where a claim comes from or how contested it may be. Several interpretations are presented as settled when they are not, and the strong Sindh-centric lens leaves Punjab, Balochistan and the wider Harappan world less fully served. These are understandable trade-offs in a book aimed at a broad audience rather than at specialists, but readers should treat it as a doorway rather than a reference.

Taken as that doorway, Story of Indus Civilization is ambitious and handsome. It is less an excavation report than a cultural artifact in its own right — one that preserves and popularizes a rich legacy for libraries, classrooms, museums and curious readers. For anyone seeking an accessible, well-illustrated journey from ancient village settlement to modern Sindhi identity, Haroon’s book is a rewarding entry point, and one that sits comfortably alongside the more specialized studies it will send some readers toward.

The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the editorial position of The Lahore Times. [Disclosure: a review copy was provided by the publisher / the reviewer has no financial relationship with the author.]