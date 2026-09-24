Lahore Among World’s Most Polluted Cities as Heat Holds at 35°C

LAHORE: Lahore woke up to warm, humid conditions on Thursday while its air quality stayed firmly unhealthy. The city’s overall smog reading was 210, placing it among the most polluted cities in the world. The Met Office expects the daytime temperature to reach 35 degrees Celsius, with no rain in the forecast.

Morning readings put Lahore second on the global list of most polluted cities. A later update moved it to third, with the overall reading unchanged at 210.

The temperature was 30°C in the morning. High humidity made it feel closer to 34°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the overnight low was 24°C, today’s forecast range is a high of 35°C and a low of 25°C. Winds are blowing at about 6 km/h and may pick up to 10 km/h during the day. Humidity was 66 to 67 percent across successive readings.

No rain is expected, and the Met Office expects hot, dry weather through the day.

Pollution was not spread evenly across the city. Allama Iqbal Town recorded the highest readings, 214 in the morning and 215 later. Model Town’s reading rose from 184 to 210. Other areas recorded: Area around ARC 201, Paragon 194, Barki Road 183, DHA 177, Area around Bedian Road 176, Area around Askari 10 and Lahore Airport 156.

On the standard index, readings between 151 and 200 are classed as unhealthy, and readings above 200 as very unhealthy. That puts several neighbourhoods in the more serious band.

Today’s figures continue a worrying trend for the month. Only a day earlier, Lahore was ranked the world’s most polluted city with an AQI of 207. Readings have been moving between the unhealthy and very unhealthy bands for several weeks.

Smog season in Punjab usually peaks between late October and January. Temperature inversions trap pollutants near the ground during that period, and crop-residue burning adds to the load.

Lahore also shares its air with the wider plains on both sides of the border. Pakistani officials have repeatedly pointed out that emissions from across the frontier affect the city regardless of what is done locally.

The Punjab government has acted earlier than usual this year. The Environment Protection Agency has banned dry road sweeping and open burning before the smog season. Authorities have also deployed thermal drones to trace emission sources.

Safe City cameras have been added to the effort and flagged 1,327 smog-related violations in three days. The provincial EPA has also run enforcement campaigns against smoke-emitting vehicles and polluting brick kilns.

Health experts advise the following groups to limit strenuous outdoor activity, especially in the early morning and late evening when pollution is usually highest in children, older people, pregnant women and people with asthma, heart disease or lung conditions

Residents are also encouraged to wear masks in heavily affected areas and to keep windows closed when readings are high.