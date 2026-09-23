CM Lauds Traffic Warden Who Returned Bag of Cash

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met traffic warden Sohail Wazir Dogar and appreciated his honesty and sense of duty after he returned a bag containing a substantial amount of cash to its owner.

According to an official statement, the warden was on patrol from Timber Market towards Ravi Bridge when he found an unattended bag lying on the road and took it into his custody. The bag contained a substantial amount of cash, a driving licence and other important documents.

Dogar traced the owner, Zain-ul-Abideen, a resident of Begum Kot, and safely returned the bag to him along with all its contents.

Commending the warden for what she called exemplary conduct, the chief minister said: “Traffic Warden Sohail Dogar’s honesty and sense of duty are inspiring. I am pleased. If every Pakistani adopts honesty and integrity, our country will make great progress.”

She added that Allah Almighty is also pleased when people perform their duties with sincerity, honesty and dedication.

The recognition comes as the provincial government pushes a broader message on conduct within the police, having ordered action against officers accused of corruption. Lahore’s traffic wing, meanwhile, has been stretched across several enforcement and management drives, from deploying extra wardens at 200 schools to a city-wide helmet enforcement campaign.