PMML Urges PM to Raise Kashmir at UN General Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to prominently highlight the unresolved Kashmir issue during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, and to present Pakistan’s position on terrorism and regional peace.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sindhu said Pakistan wanted peace and could make progress only by overcoming terrorism. The prime minister, he said, should effectively represent the sentiments of the Pakistani people at the global forum and present Pakistan’s case before the international community.

The PMML president said Pakistan had suffered heavily from terrorism for many years. He alleged that terrorism backed by India had caused serious losses to the country, and called for evidence of such activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be presented before the international community.

That demand echoes a running debate about how Pakistan makes its case abroad — the subject of an earlier analysis arguing that the claim requires publicly verifiable proof. Security forces have reported a series of operations in both provinces in recent weeks, including an intelligence-based operation in Kalat and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Pakistan had made major sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and wanted peace in the region and beyond, adding that the international community should recognise those sacrifices and Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

Sindhu also urged the prime minister to highlight the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination and to call for a peaceful and just resolution of the dispute, reiterating his party’s position that Kashmir was vital to Pakistan. The party has previously argued that the dispute remains unresolved under UN resolutions.

He further called on the prime minister to raise his voice against what he described as Israeli atrocities against Palestinians, and to draw international attention to the humanitarian situation in Palestine.