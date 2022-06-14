Central Group Leverages Workato to put Employee Experience at the center of their digital operations

Thailand’s top retail developer leverages Workato’s Bots to establish a stronger connection with their employees for the digital workplace transformation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 June 2022 – Workato , the leading Enterprise Automation platform, announced today that Central Group , Thailand’s top retail, property and hospitality conglomerate, will use Workato to transform and elevate employee experience. They started the initiative by streamlining processes and leveraging easy-to-use, mobile-friendly solutions to establish a stronger connection with their large frontline workforce. The company is also looking to replace outdated technology tools, and eliminate manual and repetitive work with automations. This recent adoption marked an important step of Central Group toward becoming a Digi-Lifestyle Platform.The Workato platform gives Central Group the ability to simplify and value-add to their existing employee-centric processes . The leave request and approvals process is easily done by connecting ‘Leave Bot’ through the chat platform. The mobile-friendly solutions also include ‘Health Bot,’ health declaration form submissions and employees update on related Covid-19 situations, and ‘Chom Bot,’ to extend employee appreciation on a company-wide level. Employees will now be enabled to complete these transactional tasks quickly via their mobile devices, with just a click of the button. After implementation, the waiting time for leave approvals have reduced by 94%, and the team is able to build and go live with integrations in 1 week.“The implementation of HR automations have significantly transformed our employees’ experience. As we continue to scale our processes with Workato, we’re excited to elevate our employees’ experience, and become a leading enterprise in this digital era,” said Parichat Hananyant, Head of Digital HR at Central Group.“As a leading retail and service developer in Asia, Central Group’s brand is synonymous with excellence and quality. We are excited to work with them on automating their business processes, and we look forward to paving the way for digital transformation throughout the organization,” said Allan Teng, Founder and Managing Director, Workato Asia Pacific and Japan.

About Central Group

A forward-looking business with a diverse portfolio, Central Group is a leader in Thailand’s retail, property and hospitality industries. The company also has investments both domestically and internationally in leading enterprises from various industries – brand management, food and beverage, and digital lifestyle. Learn more at www.centralgroup.com.



About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

