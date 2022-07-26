ViewQwest Continues SASE Market Expansion in SEA with new HK Point of Presence (PoP)

Expanded coverage to serve growing regional and global customer base

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 July 2022 – Leading telecommunications, network, and security solutions provider ViewQwest today announced it has opened technical and commercial operations in Hong Kong to deliver Managed SASE and SD-WAN solutions to its customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The move further extends ViewQwest’s SASE market coverage in SEA as it meets the urgent demand for enterprise network and security transformation in the region.ViewQwest Chief Executive Officer Vignesa Moorthy says, “The accelerated business digital transformation we witnessed in 2020 and 2021 magnified the weaknesses of traditional network and security models. With the widespread adoption of cloud applications, and the hybrid workplace and workforce, organisations demand high-performance, high-availability, and high-security access from their network. All this while streamlining operations, driving cost-savings, and enabling business agility.”ViewQwest has been rolling out its Managed SASE and SD-WAN offerings across SEA with market presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, supporting large domestic and global enterprises undertake large-scale transformation of their network and security architecture. Moorthy shares, “Our expansion in Hong Kong brings us closer to more customers with similar regional and global footprints. They are facing similar challenges and have seen the massive benefits the transformation has brought for their peers in various sectors such as retail, construction, manufacturing, logistics, and financial services.”ViewQwest Managed SASE converges networking and security services into one unified solution. It replaces the legacy data center-oriented security with a cloud-based architecture and places network and security controls on the edge versus the corporate data center. ViewQwest Managed SD-WAN is designed to fully support and deliver the highest application performance for applications hosted in data centers and in the cloud, including SaaS services. Together, the solutions enable enterprises to provide secure access to any remote user, branch office, device, or application, and companies can reap enhanced protection and network performance, while reducing costs and complexity.ViewQwest has been named by global cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks as a Next Wave MSSP Innovator. ViewQwest Hong Kong will provide the complete range of global connectivity, SASE solutions, and managed services required for enterprise network and security transformation.Moorthy concludes, “We help customers transform their WAN and security architecture with confidence. With our telco DNA, no one understands networks as we do. We deliver high-performance internet links and simultaneously drive significant cost savings. Our global carrier relationships support customers’ footprint wherever they operate. And our certified capabilities for best-of-breed SASE from leading global cybersecurity leaders such as Palo Alto Networks enables us to create differentiated services to address security demands from different markets and customers. It is a distinct advantage that we can offer regional and global enterprises headquartered in Hong Kong and Macau but operate worldwide.”Hashtag: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

Established in 2001, ViewQwest is a leading telecommunications service provider of domestic and global connectivity, managed network and security solutions, and other managed ICT services. It has been consistently recognized as Singapore’s fastest Fixed Network Provider in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 by Ookla Speedtest Intelligence. In 2021, Ookla also named ViewQwest the Most Consistent Fixed Network in Singapore.



In 2016, ViewQwest expanded into Malaysia as a fully licensed operator with Network Facility Provider (NFP), Network Service Provider (NSP) and Application Service Provider (ASP) licenses. In 2019, it commenced commercial operations in the Philippines further expanding its market coverage for Managed SASE, SD-WAN, and cybersecurity solutions.



