HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 May 2023 – Newman Capital is proud to announce its investment in Openfort, a cutting-edge blockchain wallet infrastructure startup focused on Web3 gaming. With the investment from Newman, Openfort has completed its $3 million seed round fundraising, which was co-led by gumi Cryptos Capital and Maven 11. Game7 and NGC Ventures also participated in this round.