Winners Announced for the ‘Greater Bay Area Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2023’ Showcasing Extraordinary Women Creating a New Leadership Style for the Greater Bay Area
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2023 – The 6th ‘Greater Bay Area Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2023’ is co-organised by the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association and FM 104 Metro Finance, with primary sponsorship from the Bank of Singapore, and more than 40 support units, announcing the list of award winners today. Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Paul Lam Ting-kwok, SC, was invited to officiate and present the awards. A panel of expert judges and business leaders from all walks of life were on hand to witness the outstanding achievements and extraordinary leadership style of 34 female entrepreneurs from various backgrounds and industries. The ‘Greater Bay Area Outstanding Female Entrepreneur Award- Supreme Honorable Winner 2023′ winner was Ms. Chiang Lai Yuen, JP, Chairman and President of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited.