Carlsberg Group Selects Expereo to Deliver Internet Connectivity in 40 countries

Expereo announces latest enterprise customer to help accelerate the digital transformation of one of the leading brewery groups.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 November 2023 –Expereo, the intelligent internet company that connects people, places and things anywhere, today announced Carlsberg Group as its latest enterprise customer. Carlsberg, one of the leading brewery groups in the world, has chosen Expereo to manage their internet connectivity in 40 countries at 160 sites in support of their global digital transformation journey.Carlsberg Group brews some of the world’s most popular beers including; Tuborg, Kronenbourg 1664, Poretti, Experimental and of course Carlsberg to name a few. With over 40,000 employees and 140 brands in its portfolio, they are one of the largest employers in Denmark.Expereo was selected to implement and manage a new internet underlay network to ensure seamless performance wherever Carlsberg employees, partners and customers are located. This internet network is a critical component in ensuring Carlsberg had the secure, predictable global application performance they expected. It was vital that the chosen partner offered a managed internet service from a single partner, allowing the internal IT team at Carlsberg to focus on higher priority tasks.Ben Elms, Chief Revenue Officer at Expereo, comments: “Carlsberg were looking for a managed internet network partner to lead the consolidation of their current estate into one network infrastructure. They needed a partner who could ensure the network underlay could deliver the platform for their new SASE roll-out.The real-time visibility and insight into network performance enabled by expereoOne will be a game-changer for Carlsberg and partners, providing them with actionable insights and control over network performance and management.”Carlsberg’s evolving market demands in over 40 countries across 160 sites, required the partner to have hyper-local knowledge and expertise. With five global support centers, and teams on the ground speaking the local language, the global internet network will be delivered by Expereo by the end of March 2024.Laurent Gaertner, Global Director of Networks at Carlsberg, comments: “We wanted a partner that understands the internet and brings us unrivalled connectivity wherever we are located enabling us to consolidate our network infrastructure as we move from several regional service providers with fragmented technical solutions to one integrated network and security stack. We are looking forward to the ongoing partnership and continuing on our journey to accelerate Carlsberg’s digital transformation.”Hashtag: #Expereo

About Expereo

Expereo is the intelligent internet company that connects people, places and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect 600,000 locations worldwide, working with over 4,000 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.



Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners. The international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority shareholding from leading European private equity firm, Seven2.



