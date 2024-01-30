Teaology: The Clean Beauty Tea Infusion Skincare from Italy launches in Watsons Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 January 2024 – Teaology is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated launch in Watsons Singapore. Since its inception, Teaology has embraced the clean beauty ideology, introducing Clean BeauTEA as their foundational philosophy which encapsulates the brand’s core values and ethics, serving as daily inspiration for the brand. Teaology marks the advent of a skincare revolution powered by its patented Tea Infusion Skincare technology. The innovative process involves replacing water in cosmetic formulas with genuine tea infusion, effectively preserving antioxidant properties inherent in tea leaves. With its unique formulation comprising 0% water and 100% tea infusion, Teaology features clean ingredients, sustainable packaging, clinically tested efficacy, commitment to vegan and cruelty-free practices, and has been certified by B CORP.