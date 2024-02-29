Ascott Marks 40 Years in Hospitality Service With Launch of Full Year Campaign ‘Ascott Unlimited’

With about 950 properties across over 220 cities and counting, Ascott will be offering Unlimited Opportunities, Unlimited Choices, Unlimited Freedom, and Unlimited Good, to springboard to next chapter of growth as a global hospitality company
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 February 2024 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), today announced the launch of ‘Ascott Unlimited‘, a year-long medley of initiatives to mark its ambitions to break new ground as it celebrates 40 years in hospitality service. Unveiled at the Southeast Asia debut of the Asian Hotel Industry Conference & Exhibition (AHICE) 2024 held in Singapore, this launch signifies a new era as the hospitality company navigates a future of unlimited possibilities against a backdrop of global change and evolving perspectives of travel. A leading development, investment, and operations forum, AHICE SEA 2024 was attended by many key prominent investors, owners, and operators in Southeast Asia, representing over US$500 billion in assets.