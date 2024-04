HTX Partners with Samsung to Develop Next-Generation Solutions for Frontliners and Bolster National Cybersecurity Efforts

Strategic collaboration focuses on co-developing mobile and wearable devices for Home Team agencies and tackling cybercrimes on a national scale

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – Samsung Electronics Singapore and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that underscores the organisations’ commitment to advancing online and public safety in Singapore through technology development and innovation.