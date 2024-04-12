Four Restaurants at Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Shine at Tatler Dining Awards 2024

Published: April 12, 2024

Feng Wei Ju, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Lai Heen and Saffron Now Rank Among the Top 20 Best Restaurants in Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 April 2024 – Continuing its tradition of culinary excellence, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort announced that Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau™, Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau and Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau have been honoured among many to claim their Tatler Dining 20 Macau Awards in Tatler Dining Awards 2024. These accolades secure their places among the top 20 best restaurants in Macau, showcasing the unparalleled dedication to culinary artistry and recognition they have received from the industry.

