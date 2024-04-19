NTT pioneers new Direct Liquid Cooling Technology and High Performance Computing (HPC) as-a-Service Solution in Hong Kong

Delivering an on-demand Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) model, the new solution fast-tracks the deployment of high-density data centers to empower the adoption of leading high-performance technologies. Further strengthen Hong Kong’s role as an AI Innovation and FinTech Hub in the region.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 –NTT Com Asia Limited (“NTT”) today announced the launch of a new High Performance Computing (HPC) as-a-Service Solution in Hong Kong to help enterprises streamline and fast-track the deployment of high-density data centers to fuel the massive growth in compute-intensive workloads, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as an AI Innovation and FinTech Hub in the region. Developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), the solution brings together the capabilities of two key market players – combining NTT’s direct liquid cooling (DLC) enabled data center infrastructure and managed services with Dell advanced computing technology.