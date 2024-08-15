Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2024 Kick Off Tomorrow

50 Experiential Activities and 60 Heavy-weight Guests Explore AI-Powered Entertainment Innovation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 August 2024 – The annual flagship event of Cyberport, the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) 2024, will be held from August 16 to 18 for three consecutive days at Cyberport. DELF 2024 is themed“, featuring four major themes: ““, ““, “” and ““. It will showcase nearly 50 experiential activities, including industry forums, experiential zones, workshops, and competitions, allowing the public to immerse themselves in an innovative AI-powered summer carnival, making it a must-visit event during the summer holidays.On the first day of DELF 2024 (16 August), an opening ceremony will be held. DELF 2024 is honoured to have, and, as the officiating guests to kick off the event. The first day will also feature over 20 sessions of keynote speeches and panel discussions presented by over 60 experts from the digital entertainment industry, including Microsoft, Cisco, Alibaba, Baidu, Foxconn, Xiaohongshu, Dell, NVIDIA, BytePlus, Meta, teamLab, 9GAG & Memeland, ESRI, and FATface Production, a member of OneCool Group. The topics will cover smart entertainment, generative AI, high-performance computing (HPC), the night economy, sports entertainment, and micro-entertainment. Additionally, the offline audition event of the metaverse project Meet48 will also be held.On the second and third days (17 August and 18 August), the main stage will also feature a variety of interactive and personalised entertainment and smart living experiences, including AI-powered workshops on topics such as robotics programming, flight simulation, game development, and audio mixing, as well as spectacular performances and competitions such as the AI Everywhere Robotics Esports Invitational 2024 (GBA), Elderly eSport Tournament & Experience Day, the From Player to Page English Writing Competition, Hong Kong Game Development – Competition, the award presentation ceremony of NEXX AI for Entertainment and more.For detailed information about the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2024 and the complete lineup of speakers, please visit: http://delf.cyberport.hk/ Hashtag: #DELF

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cyberport

Cyberport is Hong Kong’s digital technology flagship and incubator for entrepreneurship with over 2,000 members including over 900 onsite and over 1,100 offsite start-ups and technology companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and committed to the vision to inject new impetus into digital economy and smart city development through innovation and technology, and to connect enterprises to Mainland China and overseas markets. Cyberport strives to nurture a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talents, promoting entrepreneurship among the youth, supporting start-ups, fostering technology industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local, Mainland Chinese and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in public and private sectors.



For detailed information: www.cyberport.hk



