Massive Disciplinary Action: Entire Staff of Ghaziabad Police Station Suspended

LAHORE: In one of the most drastic internal accountability measures executed in recent years, the Lahore Police Operations Wing ordered the immediate suspension and removal of all 78 officers and staff members stationed at the Ghaziabad Police Station.

The sweep followed the arrest of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to the precinct, who was accused of committing a grave criminal assault against a female visitor inside an office room on the upper floor of the police station building. The shock incident led to immediate public condemnation and prompted top police leadership to intervene decisively.

According to reports broadcast by 24 News HD and daily newspapers The News and Dawn, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran personally inspected the facility shortly after the allegations surfaced. Recognizing a systemic failure of supervisory oversight and internal discipline, DIG Kamran ordered the complete detachment of the station’s personnel—ranging from the Station House Officer (SHO) and principal investigating officers down to lower-grade duty clerks and sentries.

Explaining the rationale behind suspending the entire precinct staff, police officials highlighted that every officer on duty failed to adhere to mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing public interactions and precinct security. Rules explicitly prohibit bringing citizen visitors into unauthorized non-public quarters of a police station without logging their arrival, especially in the absence of designated female police personnel.

“Command accountability is non-negotiable in the Operations Wing,” DIG Faisal Kamran asserted in an official communication issued by the Capital City Police Office. “When institutional discipline breaks down at the precinct level, it damages the public trust earned by thousands of dedicated officers across the city. Blanket suspension ensures a clean environment for a thorough, unhindered criminal and administrative probe.” A fresh team of police officers, including a newly appointed SHO and female duty personnel, was immediately deployed to the Ghaziabad precinct to maintain routine law enforcement services without interruption. Meanwhile, a formal First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused ASI under heavy criminal provisions, and formal departmental inquiry proceedings were initiated against the senior supervisory officers of the division.