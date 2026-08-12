Lahore Police Complete Jashn-e-Azadi Security Grid: 62 Pickets, Six Fireworks Sites

LAHORE: Lahore Police and the city’s traffic wing have completed arrangements for Independence Day, building a security and traffic grid around six fireworks locations and multiple rallies expected across the city on August 14.

With large numbers of residents expected on the roads — plus heavy inbound traffic from other districts — additional personnel will be deployed on major arteries and at event venues. The Chief Traffic Officer said the top priority is providing citizens with safe and free-flowing traffic, and that arrangements have been built around an accident-free night.

The centrepiece of the enforcement plan is 62 special pickets, established jointly by traffic police and district police, targeting stunt riders and traffic-law violators. Officers have been issued orders for stricter enforcement and directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy.

The CTO stated plainly that one-wheeling, rowdiness and road-blocking will not be tolerated, with strict action against anyone violating traffic laws during the celebrations.

Separately, the CTO has ordered that national flags be displayed on all official vehicles and motorcycles for the occasion.

Traffic police appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly — follow the rules, and avoid one-wheeling, dangerous driving and blocking roads — so the day stays safe and peaceful.

The plan runs alongside the CCPO’s broader directive this week for zero tolerance on aerial firing and weapons display, both of which spike around Independence Day.

Reporter Irfan Malik