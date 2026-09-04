Health Dept Rotates Grade-17 Staff Across Eight Cities

LAHORE: Sixteen Office Superintendents of Grade 17 posted at government teaching hospitals and institutions across Punjab have been transferred, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education announced, describing the move as a step to improve office affairs.

According to an official statement, the transfer of employees posted at the same place for a long time is ongoing, and further reshuffles are planned.

The transfers span eight cities — Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal.

Office superintendents of the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore, Faisalabad Medical University, King Edward Medical University and Nishtar Medical University Multan have been transferred.

Also affected are the office superintendents of Lahore General Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Shahdara Hospital, Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Lady Willingdon Hospital and De Montessori Dental College.

The list further includes Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot, Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Multan and Sahiwal Medical College.

All office superintendents have been directed to join their new posts immediately.

The department said the transfers were made to improve transparency, efficiency and administrative efficiency in office affairs.

More employees posted for extended periods in teaching hospitals will also be transferred, according to the statement.

The post carries more weight in hospital administration than its grade suggests. Office superintendents sit at the junction of file movement, establishment matters, procurement paperwork, leave and personnel records, and correspondence between a hospital and the provincial secretariat.

Because so much routine administrative authority passes through the desk, prolonged tenure in a single institution can produce entrenched informal networks — a concern that underlies rotation policies in public administration across sectors, not merely health.

Periodic rotation of ministerial and clerical staff is a standard administrative-reform instrument, used to disrupt settled arrangements around file processing, tendering and appointments. Its effectiveness depends heavily on whether transfers are systematic and rules-based or discretionary and episodic.

The department’s framing — that the exercise targets officials posted at the same place “for a long time” and that it is “ongoing” — suggests a tenure-triggered approach rather than a one-off reshuffle. The commitment to further transfers indicates the current batch is a first tranche.

Simultaneous transfers across 16 major institutions carry an operational cost. Teaching hospitals are among the busiest public facilities in the province, and office superintendents typically hold institutional knowledge on pending cases, audit queries and ongoing procurement.

The instruction to join new posts immediately leaves limited room for formal handover, placing the burden of continuity on record-keeping systems and on incoming officers.

The department has not indicated whether a handover protocol accompanies the notification, nor whether the rotation cycle will be formalised as standing policy with a defined tenure limit.

The move comes alongside a broader push on administrative performance across Punjab departments, with the provincial government emphasising service delivery metrics and transparency in public institutions.

Officials indicated the exercise would extend to additional categories of long-serving staff at teaching hospitals in subsequent phases.