Woman Found Dead at Islampura Flat; Police Investigating

LAHORE: A 25-year-old woman identified as Arshma has been found dead at a flat in the Islampura area, with police saying an investigation is continuing.

According to police, the woman worked as a beautician and lived alone at the flat.

Police reached the location on being informed and moved the body to the hospital mortuary.

SP City Arshad Hayat Kanju said an investigation into the incident is under way and that all aspects are being taken into consideration.

He said further legal proceedings will be carried out in the light of the post-mortem report.

This story is deliberately short, and the omissions are intentional.

The Lahore Times does not publish the method or the circumstances of a death where suicide is among the possibilities being examined. International guidance developed by the World Health Organisation and adopted by newsrooms in many countries is consistent on this point: detailed reporting of method is associated with imitative behaviour, particularly among readers already at risk, and the effect is measurable.

Nor does this report describe the scene. No cause of death has been established, and it will not be until the post-mortem is complete. Speculation ahead of that finding serves nobody.

A death has occurred, police are investigating, and the outcome depends on a medical finding not yet available. Those are the facts, and they are the whole of what can responsibly be published at this stage.

Where a post-mortem establishes a cause and any legal proceedings follow, that will be reported.

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