Fake Robbery Call Traced to Youth Who Lost Money Gambling

PATTOKI: The police have registered a case against a young man in Pattoki who allegedly reported a robbery that did not take place, after losing money he had collected for a relative’s medical treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred in Pattoki, where a young man made a false robbery call to police.

Police said he had collected money for his maternal uncle’s medical treatment, and lost that money gambling.

To conceal his mistake, he attempted to present it as a robbery and called 15 to report one, police said.

A case has been registered against him for making a false call.

Providing false information to police is an offence under the Pakistan Penal Code, and the reason is resource allocation rather than punishment of embarrassment.

A reported armed robbery triggers an immediate response — patrol units diverted, a search initiated, and in many cases descriptions circulated that place innocent people under suspicion. Those resources are unavailable to genuine emergencies for the duration.

The 15 emergency line handles a substantial daily volume across Punjab, and a proportion of calls received are false or malicious. Prosecution of clear cases is the deterrent mechanism.

The details police have given describe a familiar sequence in which the offence is the last step rather than the first.

Money collected for a relative’s medical treatment in Pakistan is typically raised from extended family and neighbours, in the absence of insurance coverage for most households. Losing that money creates an obligation that cannot be quietly absorbed, and a fabricated robbery is a recognisable attempt to convert a personal failure into a misfortune.

Gambling is illegal in Pakistan and operates through informal networks, which means those who lose have no recourse and no visibility. Losses of this kind surface, when they surface at all, through secondary offences — theft, fraud, or in this case a false report.

The individual has not been named. He is accused of a false report, an offence causing no injury to any person, and there is no public interest served by identifying him. The relative for whom the money was raised has likewise not been identified.

The accused has not been convicted. The account of the circumstances is the police version and he has not responded to it publicly.