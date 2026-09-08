217 Road Crashes in Lahore in 24 Hours; One Dead, 279 Injured

LAHORE: A total of 217 traffic accidents were reported across different areas of Lahore during the past twenty-four hours, in which one person was killed and 279 people were injured.

According to Rescue officials, 99 of those injured in the accidents were shifted to local hospitals for medical treatment, while 180 with minor injuries were provided first aid at the scene.

Rescue officials said the accidents occurred because of overspeeding and violations of traffic laws.

A single day’s total is easy to skim past. Set against a year, it is not: at this rate Lahore records road crashes in the tens of thousands annually, with injuries running into six figures. That is a public health burden comparable to a major communicable disease, and it falls disproportionately on one group.

Motorcyclists account for the overwhelming majority of casualties in Lahore’s road crashes. The reason is structural: motorcycles are the dominant mode of transport for lower and middle-income households, they carry no protective shell, and the riders most exposed — young men, often carrying a second and third passenger — are also those least likely to wear a helmet.

The ratio in today’s figures is itself informative. One fatality against 279 injuries reflects a crash profile dominated by lower-speed urban collisions rather than high-speed impacts. That is the pattern that responds best to intervention, because the injuries involved sit close to the threshold at which protective equipment makes the difference.

Punjab has run repeated helmet enforcement drives, and compliance rises sharply during them and falls afterwards. Head injury is the leading cause of death in motorcycle crashes, and a properly fastened helmet substantially reduces that risk. Enforcement has historically concentrated on riders, with pillion passengers — including children — very often unprotected.

The Punjab Emergency Service, established in 2004 and operating on the 1122 number, is the province’s primary emergency medical response system and now covers every district. Its response protocol is built around ambulance dispatch within minutes of a call and on-scene stabilisation before transfer.

The distinction in today’s report between 99 patients transported and 180 treated at the scene reflects that triage model working as intended: hospital emergency departments are not loaded with minor injuries that can be treated where they occur.

Rescue officials reiterate the basics: observe speed limits, wear a fastened helmet as rider and pillion, do not use a mobile phone while driving, and give way to emergency vehicles. Motorists are urged to call 1122 immediately and to avoid moving a seriously injured person before trained responders arrive, as improper handling can worsen spinal injury.